Man Who Dumped 500 Pounds of Pasta in New Jersey Town Won’t Be Charged

A man who dumped 500 pounds of pasta throughout the small New Jersey town of Old Bridge is getting off with little more than a warning, officials said.

After all, he posed no harm to the environment. And hey, some deer, birds and raccoons may even be grateful.

But at first, some humans were concerned. Or at least curious after spotting heaping helpings of macaroni, spaghetti and ziti all along the stream of Veteran Park.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

It appears the unidentified man had scattered the uncooked pasta simply by dumping them by the bagful. The trail of pasta reportedly stretched more than 25 feet.

Still, no one called the police. Instead, town officials became aware of it after a single Facebook post generated multiple reactions, per ABC7 News.

PASTAlicious

Some of the pasta did soften due to moisture in the area, officials said, but other than that, cleanup was not considered to be that difficult. Authorities said two public works employees were dispatched to the area and were able to take care of the matter in less than an hour.

Several members of the community said they knew who did it right away, but did not want to report the man as he suffers from mental illness, per ABC7.

Once a report was filed, authorities decided that no charges would be forthcoming against the man.