Hundreds of Pounds of Cooked Pasta Found in New Jersey Forest

During a hike, Old Bridge, New Jersey resident Nina Jochnowitz discovered approximately 500 pounds of cooked pasta dumped by a river basin. Jochnowitz posted images of the outrageous scene to a Facebook group, and they have since gone viral.

Jochnowitz claims that the mayor was notified of the issue, but has done nothing. Jochnowitz is currently running for the city council and is very passionate about the environment.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

Wasted Pasta Found by Woman Running for City Council

The photos posted to Facebook depict multiple types of pasta, including spaghetti and macaroni. It is unclear how the wasted food made it into the area, or who dumped it there. Jochnowitz later wrote on Facebook, ‘The township heard or read the comments and responded by doing a rapid cleanup, the river basin and pasta dump. As my friend called it a “Mission Impasteable”!!!”

Jochnowitz’s post continues to read, “They also cleaned out all the garbage tossed in the basin. Thank you Kasey and the entire crew of Public Works! The Mayor and his possy (sic) continue to ignore the Sixth Ward. No surprise when we see the dumping of construction and other garbage spewed in all of the neighborhoods. This week, there was a new type of dumping, of excessive food, PASTA. A good Estimate is more than 500 pounds of pasta dumped adjacent to the streams intersecting with Hilliard and Mimi. While it has been reported to our township administrator (myself) and I reckon that someone forwarded my post on this to the no-can-do Mayor knows…and his CaL girls, they will ignore this food garbage.”

The viral post made its way to Reddit, where many users poked fun at the situation. One Reddit user quipped, “We should send the perpetrators to the state penne tentiary,” while another wrote, “Lead suspect is a guy named Al Dente.”

READ MORE: Man Sick of Pot Holes Takes Matter Into Own Hands by Filling Them With Noodles