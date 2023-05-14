Jamie Lee Curtis became famous as a slasher Queen, but her personal life is all about love and affection. The 64-year-old Golden Globe-winning actress and author is a mother of two daughters. She adopted both of them with her first and only husband, comedy director Christopher Guest. Meet Jamie Lee Curtis’ children: Annie and Ruby.

Jamie Lee Curtis Is Much More Than a Movie Star

Jamie Lee Curtis first stepped onto the silver screen in 1978 when she starred as Laurie in Halloween. The role would cement her as a horror flick superstar, with numerous sequels coming out through 2022. Prior to her breakthrough in film, she appeared in a handful of TV shows, including Charlie’s Angels, Columbo, and The Hardy Boys/ Nancy Drew Mystery Series.

The Everything Everywhere All at Once actress is one of two daughters of Hollywood actors Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis. Her parents divorced when she was only three and remarried. Raised by her mom, Curtis would later admit that all of her parental figures (including her stepdad, stockbroker Robert Brandt) experienced numerous marriages and divorces.

Curtis Loves Children and Has Felt a Calling to Protect the Vulnerable

“There is nothing harder than being a child,” Curtis told AARP, “and I am a product of a lot of divorces. Janet married four times, Bob four, and Tony six. It is what it is, but I think, as a result, I have always had a feeling for vulnerable children.”

Somehow, despite these major influences and a decade-long battle with alcohol and opiate addiction, Curtis managed to come out on top. She’s spearheaded a nearly 50-year-long niche acting career for herself. She’s the author of over a dozen children’s books, one called Tell Me Again About the Night I Was Born, which is about the uniqueness of birth — specifically, of adopted children.

Curtis is also the inventor of a specific model of baby diapers, a philanthropist, mother of two, and has miraculously managed to stay with the same husband since they married in 1984. That last point is certainly something Curtis is proud of, as she should be in this day and age, when 40-50% of marriages end in divorce.

“I’m still married to my first husband, and we proudly have two beautiful children,” Jamie Lee told reporters at the ICG Publicists Awards in 2019 (via Closer Weekly). “And my daughter, Annie, is going to be married this year, I’m just saying.”

Here’s what you need to know about Jamie Lee Curtis’ daughters, Annie and Ruby.

Annie Guest Was Adopted in 1986

Annie was adopted in December 1986, soon after she was born.

“Adoption was the only way for us to have a family,” Curtis said in a 1997 interview for Pact’s Point of View newsletter (source). “People who adopt who are fertile have a more difficult decision than when you have no other option. It becomes the viable option for you. If you want to be a family, that’s how you’re going to be it.”

Because Curtis and Guest were so famous, they needed an attorney to help arrange for an adoption. In her interview with Pact, she recalled how she knew Annie’s mom was the right person to work with.

“It’s a look in their eyes — they’re afraid to look straight at you; they treat you like royalty; they’re very self-conscious,” Curtis said. “But when we met Annie’s birth mother and she said, ‘Hi, I’m happy to meet you,’ it was like, boom, it was OK. I knew we could adopt.”

They arranged to adopt Annie while she was still in utero.

“We were awakened in the middle of the night with the phone call announcing that she was born,” Curtis told People in 1991.

Annie Is a Professional Dancer and Dance Instructor

Like her parents and grandparents, Annie Guest has followed the path of being a performer. However, although she has a film credit (as a set assistant in the 2006 film For Your Consideration, directed by her father and starring Parker Posey), she’s gone a different direction. She spent most of her life studying dance, eventually becoming an esteemed teacher of the art.

According to the LA-based MNR Dance Factory’s website, Annie Guest is one of their famous alums. An Instagram post from 2017 listed her impressive bio. At the time, she was an instructor at the studio and served as a team director. Annie began her dance training at age 3, joined MFN Df at age 8, and competed with the organization for 8 years, both nationally and internationally. She received a BFA in Dance and Drama from Kenyon College in 2009 and went on to teach a variety of dance and healing movement modalities, including Ballet, Modern Dance, Somatic Dance, Alexander Technique, Pilates, and Yoga. The award-winning dancer has also taught flexibility and dance techniques to young children with movement and developmental disabilities. According to Yahoo, Annie currently teaches younger people at the Santa Monica-based A-Squared Academy of Dance.

Annie Guest Married Jason Wolf in 2019

Annie Guest married Jason Wolf in July of 2019. Her happy momma shared the news along with some photos from the backyard ceremony.

“A spectacular celebration yesterday at our home for the marriage between our daughter Annie and Jason Wolf. A loving, familial blending with laughs and tears and truth. Proudest MOB,” wrote Curtis.

Annie has accompanied her famous mother to numerous red-carpet events over the years. In 2016, she was her mom’s “date” to the Golden Globes.

“I’m really happy to be here supporting my mom,” Guest told E! host Giuliana Rancic (via People).

“It’s really nice because you’re going with a girlfriend instead of a child,” Curtis endearingly quipped.

Annie and her younger sister Julia were again spotted with Jamie last October. They were at the world premiere of their mom’s (allegedly final) Halloween film, Halloween Ends.

“My family. Proudest mother. Loving support,” wrote Curtis.

Ruby Guest Was Adopted 10 Years After Annie

Ruby Guest was adopted in March 1996. Curtis said she and her husband wanted another child, but there were multiple serendipitous events that seemed to collide and make it all a reality.

Curtis told Pact that Ruby’s adoption was the result of a “set of circumstances occurred, all of which were celestial.”

“It was serendipitous and involved a friend of mine who died last year,” she said (via Today). “Five or six events came together, all of which resulted in our family growing within four days.”

Ruby is about 26 or 27 today and works as a video editor for a YouTube gaming personality.

Ruby Came Out as Transgender in 2020

Ruby has been in the news in recent years as the child of a famous celebrity who also chose to come out as transgender. Last year, Curtis revealed to Spanish publication El Cine en la Ser that her daughter has since been the recipient of numerous death threats after coming out.

“There are real threats. I have a trans daughter. There are threats against her life, just her existence as a human being. There are people that want to annihilate her, and people like her,” Curtis said in urgent plea for empathy. She likened the prejudice which trans people are experiencing to fascism.

“Like we haven’t learned what the result of that is. The extermination of human beings. That is terrifying,” she said.

Ruby and Jamie spoke with People in 2021 about her journey in coming out as trans a year earlier. Originally, Ruby was known as Tom, but they knew over time that it didn’t feel right. Eventually, Ruby tried to have a sit-down with her parents. They were in the Curtis-Guest home’s backyard.

“It was scary — just the sheer fact of telling them something about me they didn’t know,” Ruby recalled. “It was intimidating — but I wasn’t worried. They had been so accepting of me my entire life.”

She left, later calling her parents up and texting them.

“I called her immediately,” said her mom. “Needless to say, there were some tears involved.”

Jamie Lee Curtis Fully Supports Ruby’s Choices

Jamie Lee Curtis has proudly supported Ruby in her life choices, becoming an advocate for the LGBTQ community.

“I am proud and grateful to be the parent of a trans child and am sending support to all of the trans families across the US who are being targeted in this moment by conservative legislatures,” Curtis wrote on her daughter’s birthday last March. “As a proud parent of my trans daughter I VOW to use my freedom of speech and my right to vote to SUPPORT my child and ALL children trying to live FREELY as who they are.”

Curtis reminded her fans that our country was founded on freedom, which includes the freedom to live and love how we want.

Ruby found true love and married their partner, Kynthia. In 2021, Curtis happily told AARP that the two were engaged.

The Scream Queens actress said she and her husband “have watched in wonder and pride as our son became our daughter Ruby. And she and her fiancé will get married next year at a wedding that I will officiate.”

Ruby Married Her Partner Kynthia in 2022

Ruby and Kynthia exchanged vows in May of 2022, at a colorful, World of Warcraft-inspired cosplay-themed ceremony. Like Annie, Ruby was married in the family’s backyard.

“WIFE IS SWEET!” wrote Curtis. “Ruby and Kynthia 5/29/2022.” She stood in between the two brides as everyone looked ecstatic.

“A JOYFUL DAY! TEAM WORK made the DREAM WORK!” Curtis captioned another photo of the newlyweds cutting their cake. She proceeded to thank a long list of collaborators who helped make the big day happen.

As of now, Jamie Lee Curtis isn’t a grandma — not yet. She told AARP that she looks forward to the possibility.

“I do hope to,” she said.