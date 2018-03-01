Menu
Stay in tonight: Here's how to make Olive Garden's famous Alfredo sauce at home
This is my new favorite recipe. It’s so delicious that if people don’t like it, I have to seriously question their sanity.

And I wish I could take credit for it, but I can’t. I found it on Home Made Interest, and I have to tip my hat to the women who created it.


Kat and Melinda of Home Made Interest call these Cheeseburger Tots and say they’re appetizers. But I would probably make them for dinner. And in my house, they’re called Cheeseburger Tater Muffin Tops.

You will need:

Muffins

  • 1 onion, diced
  • 1½ pounds ground beef
  • Tater tots
  • 2 tablespoons mustard
  • 2 tablespoons ketchup
  • 2 tablespoons mayonnaise
  • 2 tablespoons sweet relish
  • 1 cup shredded cheese
  • Miniature dill pickle slices
  • Cooking spray

Killer sauce

  • ½ cup mayonnaise
  • 4 tablespoons pickle relish
  • 2 tablespoons yellow mustard
  • 1 teaspoon white wine vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon paprika
  • 1 teaspoon onion powder
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder

If you don’t know how to properly dice an onion, just follow my method. It’ll save you so much time!

But really, you guys, these muffins are so addictive. I nearly ate the whole plate of them!

More uses for a muffin tin

Watch new videos from Elissa the Mom every Monday and Wednesday!

Elissa Benzie
Elissa is a millennial wife and mom with two toddlers. She's neurotic and disorganized, she's over it and exhausted. But it's OK, that's life! Follow her on FacebookTwitter, Pinterest or Instagram
Stay in tonight: Here's how to make Olive Garden's famous Alfredo sauce at home

Stay in tonight: Here’s how to make Olive Garden’s famous Alfredo sauce at home

Let's Make | These yummy chicken teriyaki meatballs are done in 7 quick steps

Let’s Make | These yummy chicken teriyaki meatballs are done in 7 quick steps

Dad and daughter's girl scout cookie song is deliciously adorable

Dad and daughter’s girl scout cookie song is deliciously adorable

Who says you can't eat cupcakes for dinner?

Who says you can’t eat cupcakes for dinner?

