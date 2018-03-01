This is my new favorite recipe. It’s so delicious that if people don’t like it, I have to seriously question their sanity.

And I wish I could take credit for it, but I can’t. I found it on Home Made Interest, and I have to tip my hat to the women who created it.





Kat and Melinda of Home Made Interest call these Cheeseburger Tots and say they’re appetizers. But I would probably make them for dinner. And in my house, they’re called Cheeseburger Tater Muffin Tops.

You will need:

Muffins

1 onion, diced

1½ pounds ground beef

Tater tots

2 tablespoons mustard

2 tablespoons ketchup

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

2 tablespoons sweet relish

1 cup shredded cheese

Miniature dill pickle slices

Cooking spray

Killer sauce

½ cup mayonnaise

4 tablespoons pickle relish

2 tablespoons yellow mustard

1 teaspoon white wine vinegar

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

If you don’t know how to properly dice an onion, just follow my method. It’ll save you so much time!

But really, you guys, these muffins are so addictive. I nearly ate the whole plate of them!

