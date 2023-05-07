On the Subway F train in New York City, Monday around 2:15 pm, former Marine Daniel Penny choked out and killed a homeless man, Jordan Neely.

There are a couple of different takes on the development of this encounter but here is the full gist of the story:

Daniel Penny and Jordan Neely were both in the subway this past Monday. Penny along with the other folks inside was steadily becoming more and more uncomfortable with Neely’s “erratic” behavior. Jordan Neely had dealt with mental illness according to his aunt and had an unfortunate history of multiple prior arrests as reported by Insider. Neely was unarmed and had made no serious effort to injure anyone in the subway car yet had apparently caused enough of a ruckus to warrant being subdued.

Neely had been yelling about how he: didn’t care that he did not have food, or if he died, saying “I’m done” according to CNN. While Neely may have been causing passengers to be fearful, he had in no way threatened Penny directly. While some sources leave out this information, it is important to note that Penny was not the only one who took steps to subdue Neely. As seen in the video by the New York Post, Penny had help from other passengers who held Neely down as well.

Medical Examiner Determines Homeless Man Died From Choking by Subway Rider

Daniel Penny, 24, a Queens resident from West Islip, NY, choked Jordan Neely, 30, on a northbound F train on Monday afternoon.



Neely was reportedly yelling about being hungry and threw his jacket on the ground. Penny jumped up and grabbed him from behind, choking him. 1/ https://t.co/u4y5O6KAR7 — Talia Jane (@taliaotg) May 5, 2023

In the process of holding Neely down, the former Marine held the choke allegedly for “several minutes”. That is a long time to be in a chokehold, especially if the one with the hold knows what he is doing. In the end, poor Mr. Neely died upon arriving at the hospital.

Currently, the case is being considered a homicide, yet the Neely family is seeking to press charges against Daniel for murder. As if this event were not sad enough, some outlets have started using the situation to arouse racial tension.

