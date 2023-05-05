Biden Mumbles, Doesn’t Know What To Do With Hands During Remarks On April Jobs Report (Video)

President Joe Biden delivered remarks today from the White House on the April employment numbers. This comes as CNBC and Fox Business are showing revisions that slash Biden’s numbers in the months leading up to April.

READ THE FULL ARTICLE HERE

During his remarks, President Biden started to mumble once again. He became lost in his own sentence, inserting several sentences in between words. His diction faded in and out. See a clip of that moment below…

Biden seems agitated with reporters in the room, but because of his stutter and deteriorating mental state, he was unable to coherently speak. He even added a strange remark about ‘6 million years’.

We showed a video yesterday of Vice President Harris appearing to poke fun at President Biden and his inability to speak.

During a different portion of the remarks, President Biden repeated a strange claim that America is ‘not a deadbeat Nation’. See a clip of that moment below…

Keep in mind, House Republicans have passed a bill to raise the debt ceiling. Biden is not set to meet with Speaker McCarthy on this bill until May 9th, despite the bill being passed weeks ago.

Biden has been dragging his feet, using the time he has created to wrongfully bash Republicans throughout the media. His Administration has avoided questions from reporters on this subject multiple times.

As Biden brags about the jobs numbers, we must remember that revisions recently revealed undo most of the ‘progress’ that Biden has been claiming to make. He has no business bragging about this dismal economy. It is an insult to Americans everywhere.

What do you think?

