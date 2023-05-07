Biden Malfunctions During MSNBC Interview, Stutters While Closing His Eyes (Video)

President Joe Biden appeared in an interview with MSNBC on Friday to discuss a wide range of topics. Biden struggled right out of the gate.

It did not take more than 30 seconds for Biden to make his first mistake, stammering and stuttering repeatedly while attempting to talk about infrastructure spending.

At one point, Biden even looks down and appears to close his eyes. It is evident that this President is struggling. See a video of that moment below…

Biden's brain malfunctions within the first 30 seconds of his interview on MSNBC pic.twitter.com/R3U76wxK2T — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 6, 2023

Joe Biden defended his son Hunter Biden during the interview. This comes after news that IRS Whistleblower has alleged political interference in the Hunter Biden Tax Investigation.

CNN reports on that whistleblower…

An IRS supervisory special agent who claims to have information about alleged mishandling and political interference in the ongoing criminal probe into Hunter Biden is seeking whistleblower protections to share the information with Congress, according to a letter obtained by CNN. “Despite serious risks of retaliation, my client is offering to provide you with information necessary to exercise your constitutional oversight function and wishes to make the disclosures in a non-partisan manner to the leadership of the relevant committees on both sides of the political aisle,” Mark Lytle, an attorney for the IRS whistleblower, said in a letter to a handful of Democrats and Republicans leading committees in the House and Senate. The letter, which was first reported by the Wall Street Journal, describes the IRS agent as “overseeing the ongoing and sensitive investigation of a high-profile, controversial subject,” which a source familiar with the matter confirmed was Hunter Biden.

See Biden defending his son below…

