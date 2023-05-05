Video Shows Teenager Allegedly Attempting to Murder Boy by Shooting at His Head on School Bus

This past Monday, three teens barged onto a school bus in Oxon Hill, Maryland, and tried to shoot the only remaining student to death, but the gun jammed, saving the 14-year-old boy’s life. One of the masked boys pulled the trigger of the gun at point-blank range to the victim’s head three times. When the handgun did not go off, the teens beat the boy before leaving the bus. Bullets were found on the bus, which must have thankfully fallen from the gun before the trigger was ultimately pulled.

The bus that the victimized boy was a passenger on was making dropoffs from Prince George’s County Alternative Middle School at the time of the incident. Security camera footage obtained by Prince George’s County Police Department shows the teens clad in Goosebumps hoodies attacking the boy. A motive is currently being investigated.

Bus Drivers’ Union head Martin Diggs told ABC 7, “This was an attempted murder, plain and simple. Call it what it is. They pulled the trigger three times, but for some reason, by the grace of God, the gun didn’t go off and bullets flew out of the gun,”

The assailants in the attack have not been identified. The victim has only sustained minor injuries. The bus driver and an aide were both witnesses to the attack and were frightened that they would be injured as well. Diggs spoke further to WJLA, describing the distress that the adults on the bus felt from the encounter. He said, “They’re terrified. The one driver does not want to come back to work. They don’t even want to come out of the house.”

The School district also released a statement which read, “We are horrified by this incident and grateful that no lives were lost. Our highest priority is keeping students, staff and families safe inside Prince George’s County Public Schools classrooms, on school grounds and school buses.”

