Suspected Active Shooter Captured After Manhunt In Atlanta

On Wednesday, the suspected gunman was apprehended after he killed one woman and injured four others at an Atlanta hospital.

*UPDATE*: Deion Patterson has been apprehended. Details will be provided during a joint press conference with Atlanta PD. — Cobb County Police Department (@CobbPoliceDept) May 3, 2023

At around 12:40 p.m. local time, the Atlanta Police Department announced an active shooter situation at the Northside Medical Midtown building. The suspect, 24-year-old Deion Patterson, was considered armed and dangerous.

A press conference was held on Wednesday night to recount the details that authorities had learned about the shooter. “We know that he had an appointment at the facility.”

After the shooting, the suspect fled the facility and went to a Shell Station and took off in a pick-up that was left running. “Patterson was taken into custody just before 8 p.m. in the pool area of an apartment complex on Killarney Drive in Cobb County,” the local news outlet, WSBTV, reported.

The Atlanta Police Department instructed people to shelter-in-place in the area where authorities were searching for the gunman. Atlanta Public Schools going into lockdown. Additionally, Northside Medical Midtown announced that it would be closed on Thursday.

A 39-year-old woman was tragically killed in a shooting. Four other women, aged 71, 56, 39, and 25, were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. Their identities have not been revealed, but three of them were reported to be seriously injured.

At the press conference, Atlanta Authorities announced that the motive for the shooting is still unknown, and that the case is still being investigated.

The Coast Guard, who recently discharged Patterson from service, issued a statement to CBS regarding the incident.

“The Coast Guard is aware of the tragic incident in Atlanta allegedly involving Mr. Deion Patterson. Our deepest sympathies are with the victims and their families, The Coast Guard Investigative Service is working closely with the Atlanta Police Department and local authorities in the investigation. Mr. Patterson entered the Coast Guard in July 2018 and last served as an Electrician’s Mate Second Class. He was discharged from active duty in January 2023.”