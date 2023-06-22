Biden “Educates” On The Second Amendment By Threatening The American People

On June 20th, Joe Biden took another chance to speak his thoughts on gun-control. While partially incomprehensible, what we can interpret from the gibberish is that he is stepping over the line of tyranny.

Videos by Rare

Many of Biden’s speeches concerning the Second Amendment have included insults and half-formed jabs at gun owners. He used one of his favorites again this time. He has tried to say that we don’t need guns because what will we do against F-16s anyway? The exact quote goes like this: ” Well, if [you] want to do that, you want to work against the government, you need an F-16. You need something else than just an AR-15,” compliments to The Federalist for the quote.

There you have it, our Commander in Chief tells us, the American people, that we are at the mercy of the government. In Biden’s eyes it appears that he and his crew are above the Constitution, and far above the American people for that matter. Thank goodness it’s not true… yet.

Biden Educates US On The Second Amendment…

Biden mocks Second Amendment supporters, says you 'need an F-16’ to take on government https://t.co/eAId86TXZX — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 21, 2023

Here is some more from ole Joe: “There’s a lot of things we can change, because the American people by and large agree you don’t need a weapon of war. I’m a Second Amendment guy. I taught it for four years, six years in law school. And guess what? It doesn’t say that you can own any weapon you want. It says there are certain weapons that you just can’t own. Even during when it was passed, you couldn’t own a cannon. You can’t own a machine gun.… No, I’m serious.”

READ OUR FULL ARTICLE HERE

Let’s break this down: sentence one is simply untrue. As for sentence two and three, Joe has consistently voted against the Constitutionally protected right to keep and bear arms. Despite railing against our right, he never actually taught anyone anything about the Second Amendment. Guess what Mr President, the Second Amendment never restricted certain types of weapons… canons are fair game.

The only thing the Second Amendment was meant to restrict was the government from taking our last line of defense… our well armed populace.

There are a great many reasons we should hold onto our Amendments, free speech, religion, guns, the whole list. Where would we be without them?