‘Presumed Human Remains’ Found With OceanGate Submersible Debris

The possible remains of the passengers aboard the Titan submersible have been found. The recovery of these remains was announced by the U.S. Coast Guard on Wednesday. The search through the wreckage led to this discovery.

Incident Details

According to a news release from the Coast Guard, medical professionals will be conducting a thorough examination of what they believe to be human remains. These remains were carefully recovered from the wreckage at the site of the incident. In addition, the Marine Board of Investigation (MBI) plans to transport the evidence on a U.S. Coast Guard cutter to a port in the United States. This will allow the MBI to carry out further analysis and testing in a more convenient location.

MBI Chair Captain, Jason Neubauer, stated that the evidence from the wreck will “provide investigators from several international jurisdictions with critical insights into the cause of this tragedy.”

“There is still a substantial amount of work to be done to understand the factors that led to the catastrophic loss of the TITAN and help ensure a similar tragedy does not occur again,” the statement continued.

The MBI is dedicated to uncovering the truth behind this unimaginable tragedy. They are diligently collecting evidence and conducting interviews with witnesses in their quest for answers. The journey of the Titan submersible on June 18 had a diverse group of passengers, including OceanGate Expeditions CEO Stockton Rush, Pakistani-born businessman Shahzada Danwood and his 19-year-old son, Suleman, British billionaire Hamish Harding, and veteran Titanic explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet.

Safety Concerns

The incident happened when the Titan took the crew of five on a dive to explore the wreckage site of the Titanic, only to mysteriously vanish. The crew consisted of an operator and four ‘mission specialists’ – a term used by OceanGate Expeditions to describe its passengers, who each paid $250,000 per seat for this experience.

The tourist sub had a distressing incident when it lost contact with the research ship. This unfortunate event occurred just an hour and 45 minutes after the submerging process. The location of this incident was approximately 900 miles east of Cape Cod, in the North Atlantic. The ocean in this area reaches an impressive depth of around 13,000 feet.

The Titan sub had emergency oxygen and a 96-hour sustainment capability in case of any emergencies on board. However, it’s disheartening to learn that the vessel, which is owned by OceanGate Expeditions, ran out of oxygen at around 6 a.m. EST on Thursday.