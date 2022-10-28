A Texas pizzeria is learning that Jeffrey Dahmer and the grotesque crimes he committed were no laughing matter after introducing a fake pizza named in his honor.

Dahmer, who was killed in prison in the mid-1990s, has returned to the nation’s attention with the popularity of Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story on Netflix.

While disturbing, the limited series retraces the troubled Dahmer’s upbringing, as well as the sad aftermath of his killings and cannibalism. Making light of it … well, that doesn’t really fly, even if it did all take place more than 30 years ago.

The Jeffrey Dahmer-themed pizza came courtesy of Capital Pizza in Lubbock, and it should be noted the pizza was not edible. It was merely a prop display on the counter.

“It being spooky season and the popularity of the Netflix series, one of our waitresses came up with the idea and made the pizza and just put it up as a fun prop for Halloween,” the pizzeria’s manager said, via KLBK.

Restaurant Faces Backlash For Selling Jeffrey Dahmer Pizza

He stressed that the pizza was truly for decoration purposes only.

“It’s just a Styrofoam base. It’s got plastic prosthetics on it … eyeballs fingers, there’s an ear,” he said. “Ramen noodles are kind of the main thing here and some fake blood, and then we, as we do with all of our pizzas, we topped it with a pepperoncini.”

Reactions on the Internet, of course, have found it significantly less humorous.

“How can anyone with a conscience or decency buy food from here when there is a prop that mocks the murder of so many men at the hands of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer[?]” one comment read on the pizzeria’s Yelp page.

Another read: ““Can’t believe this place would make a mockery of the victims of Jeffrey Dahmer and say it’s in the Halloween spirit.”

No matter, Capital Pizza’s manager said the fake pizza will remain on display until Halloween ends.

“Like I said, it’s a fun prop, I suppose will become either famous or infamous,” the manager said. “It’s only sitting up here for a limited time, then we’ll move into holiday decorations.”