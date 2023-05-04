Simply following directions sunk a couple of unsuspecting Hawaii tourists into the harbor.

On this fine Hawaiian morning, the two sisters were on their way to see some manta rays. Little did they know their tour was soon to be enhanced into a ‘drive-in‘ experience.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

As reported by The Washington Post, the sisters were heading to the tour held at the Honokohau Small Boat Harbor. Seeing as their Dodge Caravan is not classified as a small boat, the result was breathtaking.

According to People, a bystander, Christie Hutchinson, told the newspaper: “I was just sitting there trying to seek shelter from the rain, and then the next thing, I saw a car drive directly past our boat straight into the harbor at a pretty decent speed.”

Tourists in Hawaii Saved After Driving Car ‘Directly into the Harbor’ While Following GPS Directions

It gets better, however. At the time of the dive, bystanders reported that the sisters were buckled and sitting in the Dodge with no urgency to escape. They must have paid for the ‘Full Experience’ and had been expecting to enjoy the genuine Hawaiian water and sea creature tour from the comfort of their vehicle. Thankfully, the witnesses hopped into action and were able to get the tourists’ attention and pull them out of the van before it was fully submerged. The van itself had to be removed with the help of emergency vehicles when they arrived on the scene.

While the GPS did have it wrong and led the two unsuspecting tourists into the harbor, that is an extremely ‘rare’ occurrence in Hawaii. Samantha Tavares from Hawaii’s Department of Transportation confirmed this when talking to the Washington Post. They must have been completely oblivious to where they were going, managing to make it into the water unalarmed. This is not the recommended way to spend your Hawaii vacation, but the sisters’ devotion to making it to the tour is admirable.