Police Commissioner Resigns After Caught Red Handed With Prostitute

In Detroit, Bryan Ferguson of District 1 was caught in his car with a prostitute. The incident was a major embarrassment that led to his resignation.

Originally elected in 2021 as an oversight commissioner for the Detroit Police Department, Bryan’s job was to make sure the officer’s and the police department’s actions and conduct were appropriate. Kind of ironic isn’t it?

Wayne County Sheriff’s Department agents found Bryan committing the act around 7:15 in the morning, Wednesday of last week. According to the New York Post, the woman was a known prostitute from the area.

Detroit police commissioner resigns in wake of prostitution scandal https://t.co/qowmXMOdWo — The Detroit News (@detroitnews) July 14, 2023

When he was caught red handed, Bryan reportedly attempted to use his position to get him off consequence free. The police captain Jason Bates claimed Bryan asked the deputies present to help him out. According to Jason, when Bryan was found: “At that time, Mr. Bryan Ferguson stepped out, identified himself as a Detroit police commissioner.” This had no effect on the honorable officers as Jason shared further: “A title or position doesn’t make them above the law.”

Bryan could not get out of the ridiculous situation he had put himself in, though he tried by saying he did not know the woman but she just came to his truck and: “just pulled up right on me.” The not so believable claim fooled no one and Bryan realized after the fact that: “This is rough. This is rough to tell. Because now I’m going to have to have this conversation with my family.” With that he decided to resign from being a commissioner.

The ashamed commissioner said: “After further consideration of the best interests of my family and the Board, I am choosing to resign as District 1 Police Commissioner effective immediately.”

