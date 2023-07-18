White House Press Secretary Refuses To Discuss Biden’s Reaction To Cocaine Scandal (Video)

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre failed to answer questions related to the cocaine discovered at the White House on July 2nd, 2023. After a short investigation, Secret Service has claimed that they have no suspect in the case.

Videos by Rare

The White House was evacuated because of the discovered cocaine, and a hazmat team was deployed in order to test and dispose of the illicit substance. Since then, Vice President Harris, President Biden, and White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre have been avoiding questions on the matter.

One reporters asked Jean-Pierre about this scandal just yesterday, asking “First following up on the cocaine, you said it was very important to President Biden that the Secret Service get to the bottom of who brought it into the White House, so could you talk about his reaction when he learned that the investigation did not end with a suspect?”

Jean-Pierre refused to respond, saying “No. I appreciate the question, look, I’m not gonna opine on this, not gonna get into specific on this, we believe the Secret Service did a thorough investigation. We’ve been briefed of the outcome, they shared the detail in a public statement, which I think is important for the American people to hear directly from the Secret Service who did the investigation. Look, and one of the things that they said in the public statement is hundreds of people come through this particular area. It’s a heavily traveled, working area, and so, that’s what they were able to find during this thorough investigation, so especially during that weekend we think about Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and that, and believe that Monday, that weekend, it was heavily traveled.”

See a clip of that roundabout response below…

"Can you just talk about [Biden's] reaction when he learned that the [cocaine] investigation did not end with a suspect?"



KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: "No" pic.twitter.com/mgo6aDXn5v — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 17, 2023