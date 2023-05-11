Tom Brady Set To Be Honored by Patriots at Home Opener

The owner of the Patriots, Robert Kraft, invited the GOAT back to his first NFL team to be celebrated. Tom Brady’s record is nothing short of awe-inspiring. His last days at Tampa Bay made history, but let’s not forget the 20 years Brady spent with the Patriots.

At the turn of the millennium, the year 2000, Brady joined the Patriots. With the New England Patriots, Brady won 6 super bowls. Before his move to Tampa, he had already racked up 74,571 yards and 541 touchdowns… yep pretty good. To give a frame of reference, before Brady won his 7th Super Bowl at Tampa, he had already won more super bowls than any other quarterback had played in! Originally, Brady was drafted as the 199th overall pick, boy did the Patriots get a good deal. We could go on for a while here but for the benefit of the reader let’s move on.

Tom Brady Set To Be Honored by Patriots

“The greatest player in the history of the game played right here in Foxboro, and I’m happy to tell you…I invited him back to come here and be with us at the opening game.”



Robert Kraft on honoring @TomBrady at @GilletteStadium. pic.twitter.com/Dg4Aq2TXvq — New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 11, 2023

It is easy to say that Tom Brady greatly impacted New England and is due some honoring. Robert Kraft said: “The greatest player in the history of the game played right here in Foxboro,” Kraft continued: “And I’m happy to tell you and your audience that I invited him back to come here and be with us at the opening game and let the fans in New England thank him for the great service he gave us for over 20 years.” according to People.

He is set to be recognized at the beginning of this NFL season at Gillette Stadium, the opponent was not disclosed. Kraft further claimed that this will only be the beginning of the honors shown to the legendary QB.

Tom Brady has now retired from the NFL twice, the second time at age 43 is believed to be for good. He plans to work with Fox continuing to cover the NFL. Brady’s legacy won’t quickly be forgotten. Best of luck to Patriot’s current QB Mac Jones filling those shoes.

