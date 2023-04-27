Carolina Panthers Select Alabama Quarterback Bryce Young With The #1 Overall Pick (Video)

The Carolina Panthers have selected Alabama Quarterback Bryce Young with the #1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft tonight.

The Carolina Panthers Select Alabama QB Bryce Young As The Top Pick In 2023The NFL Draftpic.twitter.com/Xghh6Y6IR1 — DEE SPORTS GUY (@DSports75727469) April 28, 2023

Carolina had to trade up from #9 to #1 in order to have the opportunity to pick Young. Young’s NFL Draft profile reads….

Young took over the starting job in 2021 and won the Heisman Trophy and Maxwell Award as the nation’s top player as well as the Davey O’Brien and Manning Awards as the nation’s top quarterback. The Associated Press first-team All-American and SEC Offensive Player of the Year ranked second in the FBS with a school-record 4,872 yards and 47 passing touchdowns, third in passing efficiency (167.5) and pass attempts (547) and tied for third in pass completions (366). The 15-game starter was also the SEC Championship Game Most Valuable Player after passing for 421 yards and three touchdowns and running for 40 yards and a score. Young’s production in 12 starts dipped a bit in 2022 but he still ranked ninth in the FBS in pass efficiency (163.2), throwing for 3,328 yards and tying for 10th nationally with 32 touchdowns (245-380-64.5%, five INTs passing; 49-185-3.8, four TDs rushing). He was the Sugar Bowl MVP (15-21-71.4%, 321 yards, five TDs) in the win over Kansas State. https://www.nfl.com/prospects/bryce-young/3200594f-5512-4763-ab24-c1bd051ef0ef

The Panthers posted this celebration post to their Twitter with the caption “we made it” showing Young celebrating his selection. See that video below…

🤝 we made it 🤝 pic.twitter.com/xJDJDOS6w3 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) April 28, 2023

Fox News reports on the selection….

The Carolina Panthers have made it official and selected Bryce Young out of Alabama to be their franchise quarterback. Carolina was originally slated to pick ninth at season’s end, but last month they sent that pick along with a 2024 first-round pick, wide receiver D.J. Moore, the 61st pick this year and a second-round pick in 2025 to the Chicago Bears in exchange for the top spot. That was the start of what became a pretty busy offseason for Carolina, who signed wide receiver Adam Thielen and running back Miles Sanders.

Will Young live up to the heavy expectations that come with being the first overall selection?