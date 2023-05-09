The one and only LeBron James will not be the last of the James’ to tear up the courts. His sons are following in his footsteps. His eldest, Bronny, is starting to step into dad’s shoes and has committed to the USC Trojans.

LeBron has three kids two sons: Bronny and Bryce, and a daughter, Zuhri. His two sons have been out on the basketball court with their dad for a while now. Bronny is 18, turning 19 in October, and Bryce is 15. The brothers played for Sierra Canyon a California private school. Upon graduation, Bronny was ranked as a four-star basketball player, which is not too shabby. That rating would get you offers from NCAA D1 schools across the nation. LeBron’s son was no exception.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

Insider reported that Bronny had offers from schools ranging from the University of Oregon to the University of Kentucky and several more in between. His top three consisted of: the University of Oregon, Ohio State University, and USC. While Oregon had the Nike sponsor pull, Ohio State was enticing because it was his father’s old stomping grounds… USC won out and will keep Bronny close to his family.

LeBron James Expresses Pride as Son Bronny Commits to USC

Since Bronny became a high school star, LeBron has not held back from expressing pride in his son. LeBron James in March tweeted: “Man Bronny definitely better than some of these cats I’ve been watching on league pass today.”

While Bronny will probably only spend a year or two in college at USC before moving to the NBA, LeBron was still ecstatic that his son is the first of the James to attend college. While LeBron didn’t necessarily need to step foot in college, being drafted to the NBA right out of high school as the Number 1 draft pick… the accomplishment still meant the world to LeBron.

It will be interesting to see if lil’ Bronny will live up to the hype. He has the genes for it, he has the training for it, can he live up to LeBron James’ status? So far so good, for now, go Trojans, and good luck Bronny.