The brave man who stood up to the bear is named Martin Boland. He is a seasoned tour guide who seems to know how to handle charging bears pretty well.

The group of tourists were on a guided trip that featured bear sightings at Chinitna Bay in Alaska. The trip in the national park was altogether enjoyable as the visitors looked on in awe at a peaceful bear in the distance. While observing the majestic creature, another very large brown bear came barreling toward the group. The bear was moving rapidly as the onlookers were stuck in shock and disbelief.

The video alone would make some pee their pants, let alone standing there in real life. Bears are no joke, especially charging brown bears. But Martin stepped up to the plate and took care of business. The video shows Martin, camera in hand, charge at the massive animal and screaming wildly.

Tour Guide Shows Grizzly Who’s Boss On Frightening Alaska Trip

The tactic worked and the bear didn’t want any piece of Martin or his group. After Martin showed his dominance the bear veered off course and left the people alone.

Afterwards the Scenic Bear Viewing tour company shared some helpful tips for bear encounters: “Never run from a charging bear, even though your instinct is to run. This is a bluff charge. They are just trying to get you to run. They have a natural chase instinct,” as reported by the Daily Mail.

Furthermore they added that you should never get within 50 yards of wild bears, and of course always take an experienced guide like Martin. That is one Alaska trip these folks won’t soon forget.