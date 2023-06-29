Sarah Jessica Parker Opens Up About Steering Clear of Plastic Surgery

During an interview on The Howard Stern Show, the host asked the actress, aged 58, if she considers herself a ‘good-looking human being.’ She responded “I mean, I’m presentable. I don’t really like looking at myself. I mean, I think I’m fine.”

Videos by Rare

All About Beauty

Parker talked about how she once considered botox “all the time,” adding “I ask people if it’s too late. People would be like, ‘Well, you not only look rested, you look like an entirely different human being.'”

Although she hasn’t undergone any cosmetic procedures, the actress made it clear that she fully supports those who decide to do so. She doesn’t judge or criticize their choices, as she sees no fault in it whatsoever.

“I do understand why people make the choice because there is so much emphasis put on, especially women and primarily women, about looks,” she shared with Stern. “Even last year when we first went on the air with the new season, there was just so many endless articles about aging and aging gracefully, and ‘Sarah Jessica’s hair is gray.'”

New Projects

“I think people should do whatever makes them feel better walking out the door,” she continued.

Parker made a highly anticipated comeback as the iconic Carrie Bradshaw in the much-awaited revival of Sex and the City on Max in December 2021. This news brought immense excitement to fans worldwide.

“We’re just here to say thank you. What has happened in our lives in the past 25 years, we’ve created families, we’ve created relationships. I realized you were having the same experience, and we love you for joining us for so many years.” Parker shared during the show’s 25 year anniversary.