After the Philadelphia Eagles won their first ever Super Bowl, fans went nuts.

The “Crisco Cops” had no luck keeping the ecstatic celebrants form climbing poles and filling the streets to cheer their teams 41-33 victory of the New England Patriots. But it was one moment in particular people online found to be especially awesome, and nothing was lit on fire to get it.





RELATED: Cell Phone Kid at last night’s Super Bowl is now the internet’s newest meme

Before Thursday’s victory parade in the City of Brotherly Love, Eagles fan and writer Shamus Clancy (@shamus_clancy) shared the famous “sailor kissing nurse” photo from 1945. He captioned the iconic image — taken in Times Square at the end of World War II — “me and your girl on Broad Street,” referencing the main street where the parade took place. In a surprise move, Ashley Suder (@suuderr) — a complete stranger — replied to the image, asking Clancy if he was “looking for a girl to recreate this during the parade.” Suder said she was “here for it.”

me and your girl on Broad Street pic.twitter.com/AmtnPodLaS — shamus (@shamus_clancy) February 5, 2018

Clancy responded, “My DMs are open 👀.”

On the day of the parade, a skeptical Twitter user commented on the duo’s message thread with, “Surely nothing happened here and y’all didn’t dm each other to recreate It.”

It turns out the skeptic should’ve had more faith in the power of the internet because they totally pulled off the kiss, and had the snapshot to prove it.

RELATED: Super Bowl-winning quarterback Nick Foles says he has a higher calling after football — literally

People started calling for the couple to tie the knot. After all, it’s still a better love story than “Twilight.”

Marry her — CurrentFutureSixers (@Sixers2017Draft) February 8, 2018

yo invite us to the wedding — CK (@cranekicker) February 8, 2018

And for the person who called Clancy and Suder for not perfecting the original, she had this to say:

We added a little philly spice — ashley suder (@suuderr) February 8, 2018

Definitely a good of positive flavor, especially considering the real story behind the original iconic smooch goes a little bit differently.