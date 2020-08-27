Yaser Abdel Said, a cab driver from Louisville wanted in connection with the brutal slaying of his two teenage daughters, is now in custody in north Texas after 12 years on the run. According to the FBI, Said was considered armed and dangerous and known to carry a weapon while driving in his cab. He was apprehended on Wednesday in Justin without incident by agents from the FBI’s Dallas field office. The FBI stated the man is currently in federal custody and will soon be transferred to Dallas County. According to the FBI, a $100,000 reward was being offered for his capture.

It is still not clear how agents found Said or if someone was eligible to claim the large reward. Said had been on the run since 2008 after police stated he took his daughters, 18-year-old Amina and 17-year-old Sarah, to go get some food on New Year’s Day. The girls go in his taxi cab and then left their home in Louisville for Erwin, where he then allegedly shot them both as they sat inside the cab.

The girls were both students at Lewisville High School and were reportedly shot multiple times by their father. According to FBI special agent-in-charge Matthew DeSarno, “The FBI-led Dallas Violent Crimes Task Force has worked tirelessly to find Yaser Abdel Said. These experienced investigators never gave up on their quest to find him and pledged to never forget the young victims in this case.” He continued, “Said was placed on the Ten Most Wanted Fugitives List nearly six years ago for the heinous act he committed against his daughters. His capture and arrest bring us one step closer to justice for Amina and Sarah. We want to thank our partners at the Irving Police Department for working with us to apprehend this dangerous individual.”

Irving Police Department had open a murder investigation on January 1, 2008, after the young girls were found shot to death. Since that night, several members of the Irving Police Department and Dallas FBI pursued justice for both girls. According to Irving Police Chief Jeff Spivey, “Even after 12 years of frustration and dead-ends, the pursuit for their killer never ceased. Today’s arrest of their father, Yaser Said brings us closer to ensuring justice is served on their behalf.”

FBI Ten Most Wanted Fugitive Yaser Abdel Said, a capital murder suspect wanted in connection with the homicide of his two teenage daughters, has been captured. Can you help the #FBI find other members of the Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list?: https://t.co/aaf7lqDSTP pic.twitter.com/SKvwJGfhyy Advertisement — FBI Most Wanted (@FBIMostWanted) August 27, 2020

The day after the shooting, a capital murder arrest warrant was issued out for the taxi driver’s arrest, and he has been on the run ever since. Said was born in Egypt and it is believed he may have been seeking shelter in communities with Egyptian ties, or in Canada, New York City, or Egypt where he had connections. His wife, Patricia Said told local outlets back in 2019 first she was mad at God for letting her daughters be killed, but the anger was later directed toward her husband whose whereabouts were unknown.

As homicide investigators and law enforcement searched for said, a federal unlawful flight to avoid prosecution warrant was issued on August 21, 2008. Six years later, while on the run, he was placed on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted fugitive list on December 4th. The search for Said was coordinated by the FBI’s Dallas Violent Crimes Task Force, comprised of FBI special agents and officers from Carrollton, Garland, Grand Prairie, Texas Department of Public Safety, and Irving police departments.