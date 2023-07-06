Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk have been at each other’s throats since Musk bought Twitter. In response, Zuckerberg has launched a rival platform – Threads.

Videos by Rare

The two tech giants may truly be at each other’s throats soon as the two have been taunting one another on social media. Musk challenged Zuck to a cage match and reports confirm Meta CEO Zuckerberg accepted. Additionally Elon has been receiving preliminary training for the fight.

All of that to say, outside the ring, these two are already entrenched in media warfare. Elon has been tweaking Twitter to allow more free speech yet is also trying to make it more profitable with recent payment and account changes. Originally he received solid support but his new requirements have shaken some of that support.

Zuckerberg Boasts Millions Of Threads Users Hours After Launch

Simultaneously, Mark has built and launched his Twitter competitor he has named Threads. The new platform has already amassed more than 10 million sign ups including several celebrities. The kicker is that Zuckerberg claims to have made the connection between Instagram and Threads seamless. This would give him a crowd big enough to overtake Twitter’s 200 million users extremely fast. Not to mention CBS reported that Meta’s Instagram currently has upwards of 2 billion users.

It is far too early to say goodbye to Twitter though as Zuckerberg is still Zuckerberg. In other words, Meta has received a good amount of backlash due to their questionable information policies. Many are cautious to join Threads as Zuckerberg continues to violate privacy policies, selling private information and so forth.

The battle online has just begun, as the two men prepare for a battle in the ring.