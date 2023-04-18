Elon Musk Says Government Agencies Had ‘Full Access’ to Twitter Accounts, Including DMs, In Tucker Carlson Interview (Video)

Twitter Owner Elon Musk appeared on the Fox News program Tucker Carlson Tonight last night to discuss several different topic.

READ THE FULL ARTICLE HERE

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

During the interview, Musk discussed the extent of surveillance that was going on at Twitter before he purchased the company in October of 2022.

In a shocking statement, Musk admitted that the former ownership gave access to every part of Twitter to multiple government agencies. This information even included access to users’ direct messages. See a clip of that admission below…

BREAKING: In Tucker Carlson’s interview with Elon Musk, the Twitter CEO doubles down on the Twitter Files, saying multiple government agencies had “full access” to Twitter.



“Various government agencies effectively had full access to everything that was going on Twitter.”



Your… pic.twitter.com/b6tkgShNAa — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 16, 2023

Musk also talked about losing 80% of the staff that were formally working at Twitter under the old regime that allowed for this surveillance.

See a clip of that moment below…

Tucker Carlson thinks it’s really funny that Elon Musk fired thousands of people at Twitter. (Video: Fox News) pic.twitter.com/qjaNsaWoJ8 — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) April 18, 2023

This interview comes just days after Elon Musk signed a deal with EToro to bring cryptocurrency to the platform. CNBC reports about that deal…

Twitter will let its users access stocks, cryptocurrencies and other financial assets through a partnership with eToro, a social trading company. Starting Thursday, a new feature will be rolled out on the Twitter app. It will allow users to view market charts on an expanded range of financial instruments and buy and sell stocks and other assets from eToro, the company told CNBC exclusively. Currently, it’s already possible to view real-time trading data from TradingView on index funds like the S&P 500 and shares of some companies such as Tesla. That can be done using Twitter’s “cashtags” feature — you search for a ticker symbol and insert dollar sign in front of it, after which the app will show you price information from TradingView using an API (application programming interface). https://www.cnbc.com/2023/04/13/twitter-to-let-users-access-stocks-crypto-via-etoro-in-finance-push.htmlhttps://www.cnbc.com/2023/04/13/twitter-to-let-users-access-stocks-crypto-via-etoro-in-finance-push.html