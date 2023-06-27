Ted Cruz Fires Back, Blasts Stephen King Over Border Comments

Horror and science-fiction author Stephen King attempted to mock Republican Sen. Ted Cruz over Cruz’s take on the border crisis, and it didn’t go so well for King.

Cruz posted a video from his appearance on Fox News to Twitter, leading to King pointing out how Cruz went to Cancun in February 2021, when a major snowstorm left many Texans without power.

“I spend a lot of time at the southern border. I’ve spent a lot of time with our border patrol agents. It’s never been remotely this bad. This is an invasion & our families are less safe because Joe Biden is president,” Cruz’s tweet alongside the Fox video read.

Author Stephen King exits federal court in Washington in August 2022. (Getty)

King immediately had something to say (which leads you to believe King is a Cruz follower on Twitter).

“You’ve also spent a lot of time in Cancun. That’s pretty south, right?” King responded.

“Multi-millionaire Leftist @StephenKing sits in his mansion in Maine and laughs at the kids being abused & the women being sexually assaulted on our Southern border,” Cruz responded.

“He doesn’t give a damn about their suffering—or about the 853 migrants who died last year or the 100k Americans who died of drug overdoses,” he added.

“Nope. What does he want to talk about? Cancun.”

King, 75, once threatened to leave Twitter after Elon Musk bought it, but yet here he is, still yapping away. He has written some great stories, and his knowledge of macabre is likely unmatched.

But the crisis at the border has undoubtedly gotten worse under President Joe Biden, as record numbers of migrants have entered the U.S. purportedly looking for asylum.

