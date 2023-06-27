Detroit Nurse, 29, Discovered Dead in Car Following Abduction

A nurse from Detroit was found dead in the trunk of her car following her much-publicized kidnapping, believed to have taken place shortly after she left work, police said.

Patrice Wilson, 29, was allegedly abducted by Jamere Miller, 36, from the parking lot of the DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital just before 8 a.m., per the Detroit News. Wilson and Miller once dated, the outlet added.

Patrice Wilson (Local 4/Screenshot)

“It is with deep sadness that we offer heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and DMC colleagues of cherished nurse leader Patrice Wilson, as well as Patrice’s mother, another dedicated DMC team member,” DMC director of communications Brian Taylor said in a statement.

Jamere Miller (Local 4/Screenshot)

Wilson reportedly was about to get into her 2020 Lincoln Nautilus when Miller allegedly kidnapped her and drove away in the vehicle. He remains at large and was last seen wearing a blonde wig, police said.

It was discovered that Wilson had been shot once authorities found her body, according to multiple outlets.

Patrice Wilson’s vehicle seen leaving the hospital parking lot shortly after her work shift, at which time she went missing. (Local 4/Screenshot)

“I need the streets to talk. We need to find the person who killed Patrice, so she can have justice,” Wilson’s mother, Roslind Livingston, told Local 4 news.

Livingston went on to say that her daughter had been “trying to get away” from Miller in recent weeks. “She knew he was toxic to her,” Livingston added.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP to report tips anonymously or Detroit PD at (313) 596-2260.