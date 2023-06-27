White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre: “You Don’t Like Bidenomics?” (Video)

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre took a moment during her daily press briefing yesterday to ask reporters if they were fond of ‘Bidenomics”.

Videos by Rare

Jean-Pierre can be quoted as telling reporters, “You don’t like Bidenomics? I think it’s pretty clever. It’s pretty good. Look, it makes good sense, Bidenomics, right? Kinda flows off the tongue really well.”

Karine Jean-Pierre even repeated the lie that Biden has lowered the deficit by $1.7 Trillion. See a clip of that moment below…

Karine Jean-Pierre again claims Biden reduced the deficit by "$1.7 trillion in the first two years."



She's lying. Per Moody’s Analytics: "The actions of the [Biden] administration and Congress have undoubtedly resulted in HIGHER deficits — not smaller ones." pic.twitter.com/gQy0MbXk4C — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 26, 2023

Keep in mind, Biden has repeatedly made the false claim that he has “lowered the deficit by $1.7 Trillion”. Biden has not lowered the deficit at all. The number Biden is referring to is the drop off in government spending as a result of the expiration of ‘COVID relief’.

READ OUR FULL ARTICLE HERE

Biden’s policies, in fact, have raised the deficit. His massive Democrat spending bills will add trillions to the U.S. National Debt over the coming years.

What exactly are Bidenomics? From all indicators, “Bidenomics” can be described as simply lying about the economy. See Jean-Pierre sing the praises of ‘Bidenomics” below…

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: "You don't like Bidenomics? I think it's pretty clever. It's pretty good. Look, it makes good sense, Bidenomics, right? Kinda flows off the tongue really well." pic.twitter.com/klUfe6iKp2 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 26, 2023

There isn’t an ounce of truth to the way that this Administration is portraying the American economy. There is no excuse for their constant disinformation.

The American economy is rotting. China is seizing opportunities across the globe to supplant the United States as the lone world superpower.