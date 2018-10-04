Movie theater prices, they are the worst! I mean, really, who wants to buy a Diet Coke for $6? Don’t get me wrong, I am a huge Diet Coke fan, but unless that Diet Coke is sprinkled with some sort or rejuvenation elixir, I will not pay $6. But you know what, I do it anyway because that’s the kind of person I am. I cave and get scared of sneaking things inside the theater afraid to get caught. So yes, take my money movie corporate.

But, there are other people like Kristina Gibson, a mother from Cobb County, who take it upon themselves to beat the system any way they can. Authorities stated they received a call from a theater employee after moviegoers complained Gibson’s son was crying throughout the whole movie. What did they discover? Turns out, Gibson had filled her son’s sippy cup with a “strong alcoholic beverage,” and sneaked it into Merchants Walk Stadium Cinemas, getting so drunk that she wouldn’t walk, talk, or take care for the 5-year-old.

According to authorities, Gibson was seen stumbling around getting out of the theater and was stopped by staff members from getting into her car with the child. When authorities arrived, police called her friend to pick up the boy and took the mom to the hospital. officers stated Gibson was so drunk, that when an officer tried to zip her purse, the mother told the officer, “ I will F***** kill you.” Yikes.

Why wasn’t she arrested at the scene? Reports stated officers were scared at how intoxicated she was, that she needed to be taken to the hospital for treatment, making her “not a threat at that point any longer.” Cobb County Police issued an arrest warrant saying Gibson is wanted on charge include public intoxication and misdemeanor reckless conduct in connection with the allegations. Authorities also believe she took a central nervous system depressant while drinking the alcohol inside the theater.

Oh, Kristina, we’ve all been there, don’t worry. Next time, I suggest not drinking in a movie theater with your 5-year-old. Maybe just opt for a $6 Diet Coke.