So You Think You Can Dance, Season 14: Results, recap, TV info, past winners, judges

So You Think You Can Dance, Season 14 Preview

Season 14 of the Fox hit So You Think You Can Dance premieres Monday, June 12 at 8 p.m. ET. Dancers from around the world compete to be named America’s Favorite Dancer.

From the United States to Japan to the Ukraine, England, Russia, and Canada, constants follow their dreams to compete before judges Nigel Lythgoe, Mary Murphy, and Vanessa Hudgens.

So You Think You Can Dance, Season 14: How to watch, TV info

Schedule: 8 p.m. EST | FOX





Host: Cat Deeley

Judges: Mary Murphy, Nigel Lythgoe, Vanessa Hudgens

Dancers between the ages of 18 and 30 of varying styles including classical, contemporary, hip hop, and ballroom go through open auditions, callbacks, and a selection of Top 10 finalists to compete to win. They progress through the rounds through solo, duet, and group numbers live.

So You Think You Can Dance Past Winners

Season 13: Leon “Kida” Burns (Hip Hop)

Season 13 was called The Next Generation, where Leon “Kida” Burns won from among kids between the ages of 8 and 13. He said that he would like to purchase a new home for his mother with his prize money of $250,000.

Season 12: Gaby Diaz (Tap)

Since winning Season 12, Gaby Diaz most recently performed with SYTYCD on the show tour.

Season 11: Ricky Ubeda (Contemporary)

Since winning Season 11, Ricky Ubeda danced on Broadway in “On the Town.”

Season 10: Amy Yakima (Jazz), Du Shaunt “Fik-Shun” Stegall (Hip Hop)

Since winning Season 10, Amy Yakima is a staff member at Velocity Dance Convention and joined the Shaping Sound Dance Company after she won Season 10.

Since winning Season 10, Fik-Shun has toured with the World of Dance Frontrow tour.

Season 9: Eliana Girard (Ballet), Chehon Wespi-Tschopp (Ballet)

Since winning Season 9, Eliana Girard toured with Taylor Swift and appeared on Glee. She now tours with the Celebrity Dance group.

Since winning Season 9, Chehon Wespi-Tschopp started his own dance company Che Force Dance. He also worked with American Idol Season 14 as the assistant creative director.

Season 8: Melanie Moore (Contemporary)

Since winning Season 8, Melanie Moore is currently playing Peter Pan on Broadway in “Finding Neverland” and has also appeared on “All the Right Moves” on Oxygen and “Glee” on FOX.

Season 7: Lauren Froderman (Contemporary)

Since winning Season 7, Lauren Froderman danced professionally for a minute before deciding to go the path of college. She is now prepping to start auditioning again, now that she has graduated from Loyola Marymount University.

Season 6: Russell Ferguson (Krump)

Since winning Season 6, Russell Ferguson is currently a part of the dance crew SIDESTREET and has also performed in Anthony Williams’ “Urban Nutcracker.” In addition, he has been a judge as well as competitor of “So You Think You Can Dance” in China.

Season 5: Jeanine Mason (Contemporary)

Since winning Season 5, Jeanine Mason has since starred in “Bunheads” and as a guest star in “Hollywood Heights,” “The Secret Life of the American Teenager,” “NCIS: Los Angeles,” and “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.”

Season 4: Joshua Allen (Hip Hop)

Since winning Season 4, Joshua Allen was featured in “Footloose” and “Step Up 3-D” and has appeared on the television shows “American Horror Story” and “Community.” He also teaches dance.

Season 3: Sabra Johnson (Contemporary)

Since winning Season 3, Sabra Johnson danced with the Cedar Lake Contemporary Ballet and appeared worldwide in a number of workshops and events before moving back to NYC to teach dance.

Season 2: Benji Schwimmer (Swing/Latin)

Since winning Season 2, Benji Schwimmer earned 2 USA Grand National titles and also won first place five time in a row for the US Open Swing Dance Championship. In addition, he has danced in the music video “Candyland” for Christina Aguilera.

Season 1: Nick Lazzarini (Contemporary Jazz)

Since winning Season 1, Nick Lazzarini founded Shaping Sound Dance Company and currently teachers jazz and musical theatre at the JUMP Dance Tour. He has performed on stage with Florence + The Machine, Adele, and Kelly Clarkson.

So You Think You Can Dance Judges

Nigel Lythgoe

Lythgoe is the English producer and judge of “So You Think You Can Dance.” A former dancer for the Young Generation, he grew in his career to also choreograph, direct, and produce. His early years were spent in the town of Wallasey at the Hylton-Bromley School of Dance and Drama at the Perry Cowell School of Dance, where he trained in ballet, ballroom, character, modern, jazz and classical Greek dance. He has choreographed for more than 500 shows and is also the co-creator of “So You Think You Can Dance.”

Mary Murphy

Murphy joins the 14th season as a guest judge and is a ballroom dance champion and choreographer for the show. Through her ballroom career, she earned notable titles in the Saint Louis Star Ball, the International Grand Ball, the Southwest Regional Dance Tournament, and the US Open American Nine. She has also appeared in the films Something to Talk About as a double for Julia Roberts, Dance with Me, and “Degrassi Takes Manhattan.”

Vanessa Hudgens

Hudgens gained prominence as a lead character in High School Musical. She has appeared in film and TV shows for the Disney Channel, and has released two albums, V, certified gold, and Identified. Her acting credits include Bandslam, Beastly, Sucker Punch, Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, Spring Breakers, and Machete Kills. On Broadway, she played the title role in Gigi and the role of Rizzo in Grease: Live in 2016.