Yet another case dismissed against this Chicago police officer with long disciplinary history

More stories about police accountability are coming to light and the Chicago Sun-Times isn’t letting them go.

Officer Clay T. Walker is quickly becoming the posterboy for the Chicago Police Department’s failed attempts to invoke disciplinary actions against their officers.

Walker tested positive for Oxycodone in January of 2016, according to Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson. Johnson had filed a charge against Walker after he had failed to provide a prescription for the narcotic.

However, city lawyers have now dismissed the case as Walker has now submitted a prescription dating back to November of 2013.





In an interview with the Sun-Times earlier this year, Walker was confident that Johnson would not succeed in his attempts to fire him. “If they want to fire me, it’s going to cost them a lot of money. And I’m going to win anyway.”

This isn’t the first time Walker has been in trouble. 14 years ago, a woman filed a suit against Walker for punching “her in the face while she was handcuffed in a police station following a traffic stop and poured a can of Mountain Dew on her.”

The woman sued the city and settled for $50,000.Walker was supposed to face a 15-day suspension but that has not happened yet either. Overall, Walker has faced 26 disciplinary actions as a police officer.

Last month, the Sun-Times also detailed how difficult it has been to bring disciplinary action against officers for being intoxicated either on- or off-duty.