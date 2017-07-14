A Houston brother is sadly now an only child after he was involved in a high-speed crash on the Tomball Parkway

A 15-year-old boy is dead after his older brother crashed their car on the Tomball Parkway late last night.

The 18-year-old driver was taken to Ben Taub hospital with minor injuries.

His younger brother was not as lucky, dying at the scene.

Police say the car was driving too fast when it crashed at the Beltway 8 exit. The impact sent the car spinning, stripping off part of the guardrail before coming to a rest.





The scene generated so much interest it caused another crash when one rubbernecker rear-ended another’s car and causing a subsequent crash for two others.

“This is strictly a high-speed crash,” S. Wolverton, with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, told the Houston Chronicle.