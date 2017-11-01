Halloween may be over, but beware of Texas’ ‘Black Eyed Children’ who will haunt your dreams forever

The creepiest urban legends and ghost stories always seem to involve children.

For examples: Gravity Hill. The haunted train tracks of San Antonio. Children of the Corn.

RELATED: Houston’s 93Q Morning Zoo Spent the Night in a Haunted Hotel and Lived to Host Again

But, even with another Halloween come and gone, there is one Texas urban legend so skin-crawling, you won’t need to go through a corn field or down a back road for a good scare because you don’t find the ‘black eyed children.’





They find you.

The first recorded encounter with the children, featured above, is posted by journalist Brain Bethel in 1998, with reports and stories of the black eyed children spiking in 2013.

In his writings, Bethel reports being approached by two children in the parking lot of a movie theater with a seemingly innocent request: a ride to their house.

Bethel said he stopped in the parking lot to fill out a check to his internet provider, but could tell something was wrong from the moment they knocked on his window.

About halfway through the conversation, he figured out what it was: their eyes.

“They were coal black,” Bethel wrote in his report. “No pupil. No iris. Just two staring orbs reflecting the red and white light of the marquee.”

Stories of the black eyed children all describe them as looking young-anywhere from 8 to 18 years old and always approaching people with a request, whether that be a ride home, a bite to eat or to use the phone.

All their requests always involve them being ‘let in,’ either to a car or your house.

Anyone who encounters them reports an overwhelming sense of dread and terror coupled with a compulsion to do what the children are asking, finding their hands drifting toward the front door handle or car lock.

Apparently the black eyed children are akin to vampires, meaning they can’t come in unless an unknowing human, evidenced by the last words of one Bethel claimed he heard as he tore away from them in his car:

“WE CAN’T COME IN UNLESS YOU TELL US IT’S OKAY. LET … US …. IN!”

So, if you happen to find yourself alone in Texas, even after Halloween, and an innocent looking child with an impeccable grasp of language and night-black eyes shows up at your door, maybe don’t let them in.

RELATED: The Most Haunted Hotel in Texas is Right Outside Houston, and They’re Taking Reservations

They probably aren’t looking for candy.

If you aren’t scared silly by this post, stick around for Part Two of the Legends of the Black Eyed Children, which starts right now: