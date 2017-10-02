Houston hero KHOU reporter Brandi Smith got “The Ellen Show” treatment for her on-air bravery during Harvey

She was in the right place at the right time.

While she was live on air covering Hurricane Harvey, KHOU reporter Brandi Smith saved a truck driver after she spotted his flooded cab.

After flagging down a rescue crew, Smith was able to help save Robert Roberson, the driver of the truck.

Like any true hero, from there, she got the ultimate honor: an appearance on “The Ellen Show.”

After chatting with Smith for a few minutes, host Ellen then sprung a surprise for the hero by bringing out Roberson and his wife who were secretly waiting backstage.





A tearful reunion followed, and, then, the requisite checks were presented.

The show donated $25,000 to the relief campaign in Smith’s name, and gave the Robersons $10,000 to help with their own recovery.

If you need or would like to help in Houston, read more here.