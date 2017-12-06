Though President Donald Trump may have elevated Twitter to viral heights this year, his Twitter account didn’t crack the top ten tweets listed in Time magazine’s most retweeted tweets of 2017. Houston, on the other hand, made it in twice.
RELATED: What the top Google searches in the Lone Star State reveal about Texans
Here are the top ten retweeted tweets of 2017:
#10 – Suicide Prevention Hotline
Retweeted 604,281 times, this tweet sought to save lives.
#9 – Detroit Lions player Sam Martin Donates to Harvey Survivors
Putting Houston on the (Twitter) map, Martin and his dog promised to donate 6 pounds of dog food to Harvey survivors for every retweet. Their video was retweeted over 623,000 times.
#8 – President Barack Obama’s Last Tweet as President
Obama’s goodbye to America was retweeted over 630,000 times.
#7 – LeBron James Calls Trump a “Bum”
The Cleveland Cavaliers star had a few choice words for the president, which were retweeted over 660,000 times.
#6 – Chester Bennington Memorial Tweet
After the announcement of Bennington’s suicide, Linkin Park tweeted a photo of the celebrated musician. The photo was retweeted 787,000 times.
#5 – President Obama Offers Inspiration
As his term came to a close, Obama encouraged Americans to believe in their own ability to create change. His words were retweeted 871,781 times.
#4 – Ariana Grande Reacts to Manchester Shooting
After a terrorist attack killed and injured dozens of people in Manchester, England, Grande tweeted a heartfelt response. It was retweeted over 1.1 million times.
RELATED: Houston ranks 2nd on list of best states in the US for food
#3 – Penn State IFC Donates to Harvey Relief
Houston cracked the top three with a second Harvey relief post. Penn State University Interfraternity Council (IFC) pledged to donate $0.15 for every retweet. The tweet, which featured an iconic scene of Harvey rescue efforts, received over 1.2 million retweets.
#2 – Obama Tweets About Diversity
President Obama made the list a third time with a post about diversity and acceptance, saying hate is learned. The message was retweeted over 1.7 million times.
#1 – Man Pleads for Free Nuggets
Finally, one man’s hilarious quest for free chicken nuggets stole the show. While he didn’t make the 18 million retweet bar set by Wendy’s, 3.6 million retweets is quite an accomplishment.