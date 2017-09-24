Something stinks in Pasadena, and, this time, it’s not the plants

Watch your back if recently you filled up at the Seller’s Brothers Valero Convenience store in Pasadena.

RELATED: Those escalating gas prices and empty pumps post-Harvey aren’t the crises you think it is

Earlier this week, authorities found seven skimming devices inside pump keypads.

Pasadena police said the devices were discovered after a store manager put in a work order for a keypad repair.

Investigators found a total of seven different pumps affected at the store at 10990 Red Bluff Road at Bay Area Blvd.





RELATED: Hurricane Harvey hurts more than the Gulf Coast, starting with spiking gas prices

Because it is unknown how long the devices were potentially stealing customers’ information, authorities caution patrons who gassed up at the store to contact their credit card companies and banks.

This is a developing story.