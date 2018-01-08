While some kids might like reading because it lets them take an adventure, studies show reading for pleasure also improves a child’s mind.





Data also reveals even paging through a silly story at age 5 can help a child attain higher scores in vocabulary, reading and, perhaps surprisingly to some, math.

RELATED: J.J. Watt makes young cancer patient’s dreams come true

With all the benefits of reading, parents may wonder how they can boost their child’s love of reading.

Libraries, for starters, offer a wide selection of books and great programs for children, but sometimes taking a bit of ownership can help a child take more interest in an activity.

Luckily for parents, there’s no need to rush off to the bookstore to enrich your child’s future.

Instead, they can try taking advantage of a long-running program started by popular country singer Dolly Parton.

In 1995, Parton said she started the Imagination Library to provide free books for children living near her home in Tennessee.

Two decades later, her program is worldwide, offering free age-appropriate books to children all over the globe, including Texas.

Children aged 0-5 are eligible for the program, which is administered by locals.

According to the foundation’s website, Harris County is served by two sponsors: The Humble Intercontinental Rotary Club Foundation, Inc. and Rotary Club of University Area, Houston.

Residents of Fort Bend County are sponsored by The Proud American Kids.

RELATED: NASA teams up with American Girl to inspire young aspiring astronauts

Thanks to these local leader, kids can get books completely for free.

If you’re interested, get started today by visiting Parton’s website.