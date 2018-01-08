Menu
Screen Shot 2018-01-08 at 9.57.10 AM Read this Next

Report reveals new information about the 'most mysterious star in the universe'
Advertisement

While some kids might like reading because it lets them take an adventure, studies show reading for pleasure also improves a child’s mind.


Data also reveals even paging through a silly story at age 5 can help a child attain higher scores in vocabulary, reading and, perhaps surprisingly to some, math.

RELATED: J.J. Watt makes young cancer patient’s dreams come true

With all the benefits of reading, parents may wonder how they can boost their child’s love of reading.

Libraries, for starters, offer a wide selection of books and great programs for children, but sometimes taking a bit of ownership can help a child take more interest in an activity.

Luckily for parents, there’s no need to rush off to the bookstore to enrich your child’s future.

Instead, they can try taking advantage of a long-running program started by popular country singer Dolly Parton.

In 1995, Parton said she started the Imagination Library to provide free books for children living near her home in Tennessee.

Two decades later, her program is worldwide, offering free age-appropriate books to children all over the globe, including Texas.

Children aged 0-5 are eligible for the program, which is administered by locals.

According to the foundation’s website, Harris County is served by two sponsors: The Humble Intercontinental Rotary Club Foundation, Inc. and Rotary Club of University Area, Houston.

Residents of Fort Bend County are sponsored by The Proud American Kids.

RELATED: NASA teams up with American Girl to inspire young aspiring astronauts

Thanks to these local leader, kids can get books completely for free.

If you’re interested, get started today by visiting Parton’s website.

Thanks to beloved country diva, your child can receive free books — no strings attached Getty Images/David Becker
Author placeholder image About the author:
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

After serving tours in Iraq, a veteran is now fighting to fly his American and Marine Corps flags at home

After serving tours in Iraq, a veteran is now fighting to fly his American and Marine Corps flags at home

4-year-old Texas boy warms hearts by singing birthday song to his sister in heaven

4-year-old Texas boy warms hearts by singing birthday song to his sister in heaven

Authorities say the alleged ringleader of ATM theft spree is in their custody

Authorities say the alleged ringleader of ATM theft spree is in their custody

Alleged Houston-based Islamic State supporter to be sentenced this week

Alleged Houston-based Islamic State supporter to be sentenced this week

A love triangle reportedly ended in murder of an ex-girlfriend in northeast Houston

A love triangle reportedly ended in murder of an ex-girlfriend in northeast Houston

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement