The ATF said it was working hard, but Houston looters still managed to make off with 97 weapons after Harvey

During Harvey’s aftermath, Houston looters made the most of crimes of opportunity around the city, prompting the Mayor to issue a temporary 12:00-5:00 a.m. curfew.

Since lifted for the majority of areas, the thieves, unforuntately, got their hands on something much more powerful than TVs and electronics:

Guns.

Federal officials took steps to protect firearms vendors in the days after the storm, but, despite those efforts, the looters were still able to steal 97 firearms.

RELATED: Two volunteer rescuers die in Harvey’s floodwaters, two still missing





The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) was also reportedly working proactively ahead of Harvey, reinforcing firearms dealers before Harvey struck.

Guns are a popular choice for looters, which prompted the agency to warn local licensed vendors to secure their inventory before the storm came ashore.

In the flooded aftermath, ATF agents worked with the Houston Police Department to protect firearms dealers from looting, but their efforts were dodged by at least a few determined bandits who still managed to steal the weapons.

RELATED: Despite high gas prices and empty pumps, Texas doesn’t have a gas shortage

ATF agents hoped their agents would deter looting, focusing on stores located on the north side of Houston in the 1960 corridor, those stores were the ones most at risk, according to the agency.

While nearly 100 guns are now in the hands of criminals, the ATF hopes they can prevent additional thefts throughout the city.

Along with the Harris County Sheriff’s Department, the ATF is continuing to secure threatened shops.