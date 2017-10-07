The FBI collected crime stats from Houston’s suburbs – here are the most dangerous according to the study

Earlier this year, a study on FBI data revealed the Houston suburb of Humble was the 12th most dangerous city in the United States.

The ranking was based on Humble’s crime statistics, with the city reporting 9.5 violent crimes and 107.5 property crimes per 1,000 people.

While Humble was the only Houston suburb to make the national list, new data from the FBI once again ranks crime in the city’s suburbs – this time the most dangerous.





FBI data on murder, manslaughter, rape, robbery and aggravated assault from 2016 — the most recent year available — was used to create the list.

To compare cities, crimes are broken down by the number per 1,000 people.

Based on the data, Willis is the most dangerous Houston suburb, followed by Humble.

But they aren’t the only two in the top 10:

Willis – 7.97 violent crimes per 1,000 people Humble – 7.67 violent crimes per 1,000 people La Marque – 7.6 violent crimes per 1,000 people Shenandoah – 5.49 violent crimes per 1,000 people Webster – 5.44 violent crimes per 1,000 people Texas City – 5.18 violent crimes per 1,000 people Stafford – 5.16 violent crimes per 1,000 people Galveston – 4.82 violent crimes per 1,000 people South Houston – 5.04 violent crimes per 1,000 people Montgomery – 4.71 violent crimes per 1,000 people

While some of Houston’s suburbs may be more violent than others according to these statistics, none of them exceeded the crime rate of the city itself – 10.26 violent crimes per 1,000 people.

