Their son was already a pearly gem, but #RescueBae’s family’s oyster business is still giving after Harvey

During Harvey, Raz Halili gained fame as #RescueBae, the handsome stranger who showed up in a shiny, armored boat to pull storm survivors from the floodwaters.

Using his family’s oyster boat, he was able to save countless people from Harvey’s grasp.

But, even with normal life returning and Halil resuming the the day-to-day operations of his family’s oyster business, he isn’t finished helping people recover from the floods.

The family business, located in San Leon, is helping nearby Dickinson get back on its feet, starting with a gem of a move:





Prestige Oysters is donating $10,000 to the mayor of Dickinson to help the city recover.

Additionally, the business continues to work with the Amite City Chamber of Commerce in Lousinana to gather water, cleaning supplies and personal care items to aid Harvey recovery.

If you need or would like to help in Houston, read more here.