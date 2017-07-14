Watch as birds attack customers in a Houston area parking lot

Shopping is for the birds. At one local grocery store it’s only for the birds, apparently.

Customers who wish to shop at the Kroger in La Porte have to first navigate their way past dive-bombing birds.

Once inside the store, a person might feel safe. The birds are waiting, though, and will attack again on the way out.

A woman passing through La Porte on her way from Austin to New Orleans captured footage of the birds in action.





Taken on July 7, the series of videos show grackles dive bombing customers.

She told reporters that she saw the birds attack at least five shoppers.

The video has now gone viral, with nearly two million views.