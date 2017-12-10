A former model is accusing the late singer and “Partridge Family” star David Cassidy of being a “first class creep” and groping her when she was 19, according to a recent report in the UK’s Daily Star tabloid.





Samantha Fox claims Cassidy, who passed away in November of this year from liver failure, followed her into a public bathroom and molested her in 1985, she told The Daily Star.

“When he grabbed me and pushed his tongue down my throat, I just kneed him in the b*****ks ,” the model-turned singer said.

Fox — now 51 — claims she’d initially signed on to appear topless in the music video for Cassidy’s single “Romance” but was sickened when she noticed that the singer was visibly aroused and had an erection.

“Whenever he pressed himself against me, I could clearly feel his d**k,” she writes in her upcoming memoir, “Forever.”

“David seemed to be deliberately drawing out the photoshoot, which took an eternity, and he had an erection the entire time — something he did absolutely nothing to hide,” said Fox.

Despite these incidents, Fox agreed to accompany the pop music icon to dinner later that same evening, but she had her father with her.

“In the middle of dinner, I got up to go to the toilet, and as I was standing alone in the women’s toilets, washing my hands, the door flew open and David Cassidy came storming in,” The Star claims, citing an excerpt from the book.

“Before I really had time to process what was happening, he had pushed me up against the wall and his hands were all over me. I shouted: ‘Get off me, David!’ in an attempt to stop him. But instead, he just stuck his tongue into my mouth and shoved a hand under my skirt, while the other kept a firm grip on one of my breasts,” Fox writes.

“I reacted quickly and instinctively by bringing my knee upwards, striking him right in the balls,” she claims.

“David jerked back with an ‘Ouch!’ and grabbed his crotch with both hands. I took a deep breath and shouted, ‘Get away from me!'”

Fox goes on to say that she elbowed him in the face before escaping.

“In that moment, the handsome, sweet guy from ‘The Partridge Family’ had transformed into a first-class creep,” she adds.

In a recent Tweet, Fox claims that her book was completed over a year ago, prior to Cassidy’s death.

Just to let you all know, my book was completed a year ago. I am not jumping on the band wagon! R.i.P. David Cassidy Love Samantha ❤️💋 — Samantha Fox (@SamFoxCom) December 10, 2017

RELATED: “Now I will carry him”: Shaun Cassidy shares tearjerking tribute to brother David

Cassidy, who died in November at the age of 67, intentionally left most of his assets to only one of his children.

According to “The Blast,” David Cassidy’s $150,000 in assets were entailed to his son Beau, 26, while daughter Katie, 31, was left out entirely, reports PEOPLE.

The relationship between David and his family had been strained due to his battle with alcoholism, but in spite of their past conflicts, his family rushed to his side after hearing of his hospitalization. A source told PEOPLE, “He was delighted to see them … There’s been total resolution within the family. They will always be there for him.”

Katie Cassidy took to social media days after her father’s passing to reveal his final words along with a vow to make the most of her time left with loved ones.

“Words cant express the solace our family’s received from all the love & support during this trying time,” the actress tweeted. “My father’s last words were ‘So much wasted time.’ This will be a daily reminder for me to share my gratitude with those I love as to never waste another minute….thank you.”