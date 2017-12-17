Back in September, Serena Williams and her husband (then fiancé) Alexis Ohanian welcomed their first child — a beautiful baby girl named Alexis Olympia! Now, a few months down the line, Williams is soliciting baby-raising advice from her legions of adoring social media followers.





“Teething — aka the devil — is so hard,” the 23-time Grand Slam tennis champion captioned an adorable picture of her little girl wearing a Versace bib. “Poor Alexis Olympia has been so uncomfortable. She cried so much (she never cries) I had to hold her until she fell asleep. I’ve tried amber beads… cold towels…. chew on mommies fingers…. homeopathic water (lol on that one) but nothing is working. It’s breaking my heart.”

Serena also joked that she wasn’t the only one who needed some coddling. “I almost need my mom to come and hold me to sleep cause I’m so stressed. Help? Anyone??,” she asked.

This isn’t the first time Serena has asked her fans for advice. Earlier this month, the tennis star asked for breastfeeding advice on Twitter.

“Fellow moms: How long did you breastfeed?” the 36-year-old tennis star asked on Twitter on Wednesday, Dec. 6, alongside an adorable photo of her cradling baby Alexis in her arms. “Is it weird that I get emotional when I even just think about when it’s time to stop?”

Fellow moms:

She may be breastfeeding, but she’s not about to let it get in the way of her returning to the court!

A few weeks ago, the tennis ace hit the court again for the first time since welcoming Alexis Olympia into the world. According to PEOPLE, Williams and her sister, Venus Williams, hit the court at the “A Family Affair, Presented by Oath” event in Washington, D.C., to raise money for their Compton-based Yetunde Price Resource Center, which “assists individuals adversely affected by community violence to identify, access and utilize support services that already exist in the community,” according to the Women’s Tennis Association.

Williams’ new husband Ohanian was there cheering on his bride.