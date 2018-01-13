“American Idol” alum Jennifer Hudson obtained a restraining order against ex-fiancé, David Otunga, back in November, and now we know exactly what she claimed he did.





Hudson’s representatives confirmed news of the order to PEOPLE at the time.

“They have been in the process of ending their relationship for a number of months,” the rep said. “Today, Jennifer requested and received a protective order against her ex-fiancé. Jennifer’s actions are solely taken in the best interest of their son.”

TMZ obtained a copy of the police that details Hudson’s allegations against her ex. According to the publication, “The Voice” judge alleged that during an argument with Otunga on Nov. 16 over their son, Otunga claimed he was “not leaving” and took David Jr. into a bathroom. Hudson attempted to follow but was reportedly shoved out with both hands where she stumbled. She claims she called for security, although their guard alleges he never heard a call.

Additionally, Hudson told officers that earlier that even they had fought in a recording studio because Otunga, 37, was furious that she had taken their son into a studio session with a producer he claimed was her boyfriend. “Don’t have my son around your f***ing boyfriend,” Hudson claimed he said, adding he said he would enter the studio to “f*** him up.”

The report also referenced an incident in which Hudson claimed she found her former partner sitting at a kitchen ominously staring at her with a gun — she later conceded it was a toy — beside him.

“Mr. Otunga has never abused or harassed Ms. Hudson or their son, and it is unfortunate, especially in today’s climate, that she would feel the need to make these false allegations against him,” said in part in a statement to PEOPLE.

Hudson, 36, has since dropped the protective custody order against her ex-fiance, after a dramatic turn in which Otunga was granted primary custody over their 8-year-old.

The temporary agreement contract gives the former WWE wrestler custody over the 8-year-old for the majority of the time as Hudson is currently residing in London while working as a judge on the UK version of “The Voice” and regularly travels back and forth to Los Angeles for the US version.

“This wasn’t a victory for David,” a source told PEOPLE. “Jennifer dropped the order, so they could remove the matter from the courtroom and work together to do what is best for their child.”