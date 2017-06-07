A 12-foot long unexpected visitor showed up to strut his stuff on a South Carolina golf course

Fripp Island Golf and Beach Resort in South Carolina is home to Sherman the Tank, a large American alligator who is often seen roaming the ponds each spring and summer to hunt and mate.

Jessica Miller, the resort’s head naturalist, posted a video Tuesday of the alligator on his normal walking route down the golf course. By measuring a spot he laid down at, she discovered the reptile to be just shy of 12 feet long, and she estimates that he is most likely between 30 and 60 years old.

RELATED: A Memorial Day pool session gets cancelled after an 8-foot gator crashes the party





Miller said Sherman the Tank doesn’t pay attention to humans, and the resort’s visitors and residents are educated on gator safety and know not to feed or bother him.