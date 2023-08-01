Footage of a bear housed at the Hangzhou Zoo in China has recently surfaced. The images have many wondering, is it a bear? Or is it a costume made in China?

The footage captured of the Malaysian bear shows the bear standing on its hind legs and peering at the crowd. While standing, the bear’s skin bunched up above its irregularly thin legs. It appeared to many people as if the creature was not an animal at all, it seemed much more likely that the bear in question was really just a human in a bear costume.

As reported by the New York Post, the allegations would not be out of the question seeing as several other Chinese zoos have been accused of painting donkeys to appear as zebras, and coloring dogs to look like wolves to name a couple. Amid all of the investigating and rumors, the Hangzhou Zoo opened up concerning the animal.

‘Made In China’ Zoo In China Denies Bear Is Human In Costume

The Hangzhou Zoo first shared that the bear is a sun bear from Malaysia. These sun bears are naturally much smaller than the average bear, not ever even growing to be half the American Grizzly bear size. The local news, Hangzhou Daily, further added: “Because of the way they stand, some people online question whether they are ‘humans in disguise.'” To be crystal clear, the zoo consulted the suspect bear. The pretend statement from the embarrassed sun bear named Angela, goes as follows: “Some people think I stand like a person. It seems you don’t understand me very well.”

Sharing the personified quote of the offended bear did not quench public opinion. Officials had to explain: “If a person did wear a bear costume, they would be lying down within minutes due to the heat.” If this was not enough, the zoo has invited reporters to see the bear for themselves. Who knows, it may be a Malaysian original, however it may take some convincing to prove that it’s not a Chinese knock off.

