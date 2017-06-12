A dog flunked out of the police canine academy because he was too friendly

A super-sociable canine in Australia won’t have a career fighting crime anytime soon.

RELATED: What a little girl did for K-9s after tragedy struck a police department will warm your heart

The German Shepherd named Gavel was enrolled in the police canine academy but flunked out when he it was determined he “did not display the necessary aptitude for a life on the front line.”

Despite coming from a long line of pedigreed pups, Gavel was more attuned to making people smile; he loved greeting strangers.

Such a disposition is not a good fit for police work, but there’s a happy ending to the story: Gavel got another job.





RELATED: After no one came to his birthday party, this little boy got the surprise of his life from some troopers

Meet the new Vice-Regal Dog of Queensland.

That kind of sounds like a promotion, if you think about it.