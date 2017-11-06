A homeowner was shocked to discover a massive lizard in his backyard

A massive lizard — a relative of the Komodo dragon — was found in the backyard of a California home. Authorities believe the animal was a wayward pet, and this one was large.

The 4-foot-long crocodile monitor was spotted sunning itself on top of a hedge in the backyard of a Riverside-area home. A native to Papua New Guinea and Indonesia, the green-and-yellow lizard is actually legal to own in California.

