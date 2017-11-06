A homeowner was shocked to discover a massive lizard in his backyard

A massive lizard — a relative of the Komodo dragon — was found in the backyard of a California home. Authorities believe the animal was a wayward pet, and this one was large.
The 4-foot-long crocodile monitor was spotted sunning itself on top of a hedge in the backyard of a Riverside-area home.
A native to Papua New Guinea and Indonesia, the green-and-yellow lizard is actually legal to own in California.
Authorities are now waiting to see if someone claims the big guy, who is being housed temporarily in Riverside County’s animal services division. If no one does, it will be sent to a sanctuary for exotic animals.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.