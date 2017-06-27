Air Thud: Watch as this minor league team’s dog mows down a kid to steal second base

The Frisco RoughRiders are known as the Double-A affiliate of Major League Baseball’s Texas Rangers.

But these days, people might be following the minor league Texas team for more than just their human prospects.

The team’s dog, Brooks, has shown surprisingly merciless base-running skills.

During a between-innings promotion at one game, the Golden Retriever’s steely focus for running the infield had him mowing down a kid in the process.





In this crazy video, you can see the intensity of this dog, who’s been toiling with the team for two years.

No harm, no foul, though: A representative for the RoughRiders says the boy and Brooks are going to be just fine.

“The young fan has recovered both physically and emotionally,” Art Garcia, director of communications for the RoughRiders, exclusively told Rare Animals. “Brooks sent his warmest apologies and welcomes him back with open paws.”