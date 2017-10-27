Chance the arson dog is hanging up his fireman’s hat for good

Chance the dog and the Philadelphia Fire Department had a good run, but unfortunately the time to part has come with Chance’s retirement.

The industrious black lab detected accelerants at more than 600 fires throughout his career as the city’s chief arson dog.

But after six years as an integral member of the arson and explosives task force, the dog — who is closing in on 9 — is stepping aside to let a younger pup take the reins.





In a recent retirement ceremony, Chance looked on nonplussed as the department came together to recognize his achievements.

Officials say the canine’s laid-back nature and keen nose made him an asset.

Fire Commissioner Adam K. Thiel even presented him with a bone and rope.

“Clearly he’s retired,” Thiel said, when the dog seemed unimpressed at the kudos.

Chance will continue to live with his handler, Lt. George Werez.

“He has a great nose,” Werez said. “He’s a great asset; he really is.”