Dogs on the NYC subway need to fit in bags — these photos show how pup owners got creative

New York City’s controversial ban on dogs (unless they are in a bag) on its subways went into effect in fall of 2016, and a trove of Twitter pics has gone viral, showing the many creative ways how people are defying it.

the New York City Subway banned dogs unless they fit in a bag and the people of New York did not disappoint. pic.twitter.com/vluNcZHBmW — C (@meanboysclub) June 6, 2017

A chain of tweets started by a Twitter user who only goes by the initial ‘C’ has gone viral with over 174,000 retweets and 283,000 likes. It shows subway passengers carrying their dogs along in bags — and the pics are hysterical.





they get an E for Effort. pic.twitter.com/N3Eu08gqNm — C (@meanboysclub) June 7, 2017

In one, a man stands on the subway with his large, Husky-like dog inside a canvas bag slung on his shoulder. In another, a woman holds on to one of those plastic IKEA bags, which her large dog wears around his body–but he’s standing on the subway platform!

And in a separate shot, a big white canine is wedged sideways into a bag with a Champion logo, and the blue-eyed fella doesn’t look too thrilled.

The whole thread is worth checking out.

This guy’s furry friend would probably never get on the subway:

wenn ich den ausgepackt hab pic.twitter.com/1OgdBPFJh3 — Marek Bäuerlein (@marekverdammt) June 6, 2017

Be sure to get your buddy a bag if you plan on using the NYC subway.