Dogs on the NYC subway need to fit in bags — these photos show how pup owners got creative

New York City’s controversial ban on dogs (unless they are in a bag) on its subways went into effect in fall of 2016, and a trove of Twitter pics has gone viral, showing the many creative ways how people are defying it.
A chain of tweets started by a Twitter user who only goes by the initial ‘C’ has gone viral with over 174,000 retweets and 283,000 likes. It shows subway passengers carrying their dogs along in bags — and the pics are hysterical.
In one, a man stands on the subway with his large, Husky-like dog inside a canvas bag slung on his shoulder. In another, a woman holds on to one of those plastic IKEA bags, which her large dog wears around his body–but he’s standing on the subway platform!
And in a separate shot, a big white canine is wedged sideways into a bag with a Champion logo, and the blue-eyed fella doesn’t look too thrilled.
The whole thread is worth checking out.
This guy’s furry friend would probably never get on the subway:
Be sure to get your buddy a bag if you plan on using the NYC subway.